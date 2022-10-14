United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.80 billion-$30.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.11 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

UNFI opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

