Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,776.27

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,776.27 ($45.63) and traded as high as GBX 3,971 ($47.98). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 3,933 ($47.52), with a volume of 2,864,463 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,126.92 ($49.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,960.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,960.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,776.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

