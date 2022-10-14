Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RARE. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. 15,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $89.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $6,498,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $8,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

