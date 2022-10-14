UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $24,948.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 397,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,324,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

