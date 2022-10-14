UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.