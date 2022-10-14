UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.56.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,199. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $78,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

