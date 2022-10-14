UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in UDR by 24,555.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 259,303 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of UDR by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 5.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.