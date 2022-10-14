UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.56.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
UDR Price Performance
NYSE:UDR opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.
UDR Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in UDR by 24,555.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 259,303 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of UDR by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 5.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.