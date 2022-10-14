UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

RNO opened at €30.78 ($31.40) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.44 and a 200-day moving average of €26.14. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.