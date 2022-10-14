Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Raised by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.7% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 604,601 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 402,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 458,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,410,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

