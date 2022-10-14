Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.

Twilio Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Twilio

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,039 shares of company stock worth $980,375. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.