TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of LON TFIF opened at GBX 96 ($1.16) on Friday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 93.94 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £613.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.21.
About TwentyFour Income Fund
