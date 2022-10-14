TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON TFIF opened at GBX 96 ($1.16) on Friday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 93.94 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £613.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.21.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

