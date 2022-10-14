Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.44.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 57,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

