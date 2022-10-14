Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRQ. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRQ opened at C$40.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$776,431.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,043,626 shares in the company, valued at C$900,808,367.76.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.