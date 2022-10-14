Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on TRQ. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TRQ opened at C$40.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Insider Activity at Turquoise Hill Resources
In other news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$776,431.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,043,626 shares in the company, valued at C$900,808,367.76.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
