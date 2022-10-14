Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Tucows Stock Up 5.6 %

TCX stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. Tucows has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $92.93.

Get Tucows alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Tucows in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tucows by 158.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tucows by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.