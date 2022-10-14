Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Tronox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.
Tronox Trading Down 0.7 %
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Featured Stories
