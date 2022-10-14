Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 71000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

