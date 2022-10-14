Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:DCFC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,199. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

