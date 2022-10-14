Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

