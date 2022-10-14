Treatt’s (TET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LON TET traded up GBX 34 ($0.41) on Friday, hitting GBX 604 ($7.30). 192,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 600.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. Treatt has a 52 week low of GBX 503.36 ($6.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,315 ($15.89). The stock has a market cap of £367.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.67.

In other Treatt news, insider Tim Jones bought 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,089.08 ($24,273.90).

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

