Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Travelzoo to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of TZOO opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.72 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 535.22% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

