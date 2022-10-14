TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Stock Up 4.3 %

TA stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $829.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 82,786 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

