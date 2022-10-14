Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure accounts for about 4.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $49,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNL opened at $37.18 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.