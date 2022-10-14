TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $709.14.

TDG opened at $521.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $597.07 and a 200 day moving average of $591.62. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,506. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

