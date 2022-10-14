TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.04

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.04 and last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 318940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

TransAlta Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.57.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -14.69%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

