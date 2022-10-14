Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $177.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $147.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,209,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

