Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 31,662 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,921 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 283,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,294. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.