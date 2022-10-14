TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 243,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

HBI opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

