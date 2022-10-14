Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tower One Wireless Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

About Tower One Wireless

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.