Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tower One Wireless Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Tower One Wireless
