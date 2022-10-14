Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$117.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,642. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.