Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $467.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

