Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,793.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.31.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $405.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.77 and a 200 day moving average of $427.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

