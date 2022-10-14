Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

