Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

