Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $3,196,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.41. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

