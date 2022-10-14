Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

