Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 790 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 3.2 %

CI opened at $297.64 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $299.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

