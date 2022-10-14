Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,538,000 after acquiring an additional 873,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $49,813,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 68.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,219,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 497,171 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,991.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 289,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after buying an additional 258,946 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

