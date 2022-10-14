Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.60

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Topcon Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $362.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. Topcon had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topcon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

