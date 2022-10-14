Toncoin (TON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.33 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00006281 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and approximately $9.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,761.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002730 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00037703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00057762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.23298461 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $14,170,237.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

