Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.31 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.15 billion and $8.31 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006379 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,330.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001850 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00056695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

