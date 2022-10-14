Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.29

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.29 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 174531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.
Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55.
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.
