Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.29

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.29 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 174531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.