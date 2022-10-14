Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $34,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $47,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

BMO traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,907. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

