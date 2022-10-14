Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $39,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. 323,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.