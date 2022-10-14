Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 11,968 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $296.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $299.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.