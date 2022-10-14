Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Jacobs Solutions worth $43,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.53. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,345. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

