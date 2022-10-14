Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 111,636 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,951 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,636 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.3 %

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.