Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. 99,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.66 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.