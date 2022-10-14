Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $24,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,357,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.22.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.90. 2,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,734. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.41 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

