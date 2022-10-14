Todd Asset Management LLC Has $32.15 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $32,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average of $216.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

