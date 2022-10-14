Todd Asset Management LLC Has $26.99 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of PulteGroup worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PHM stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 13,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

